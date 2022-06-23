online dating

Dating and relationship expert shares post-pandemic summer dating tips

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Relationship expert shares summer dating tips

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's nothing like summer in Chicago - and summer can turn up the heat in the dating world!

It's pretty relevant right now, too, since almost half of Americans are not married.

Bela Gandhi, our favorite love expert and founder of the Smart Dating Academy, joined ABC7 Eyewitness News at 11 a.m. to discuss how people are getting together in the post-pandemic world.

"People are eager to date after two-plus years in isolation," Gandhi said. "People want to get out there and meet in person."

She also offered tips for how many apps to use and how to select the best photos to attract a partner.

"Have someone else help you pick those photos," Gandhi said. "Studies show that we do not pick the best photos of ourselves."

As for date ideas, Gandhi said you can have better, more intimate conversations when you're side-by-side. She suggested opting for an outing to the driving range, picking up a game of pickleball, or going for a walk or bike ride together.

To learn more tips, check out smartdatingacademy.com.
