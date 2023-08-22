Caught on video: Lakeview restaurant owners seek help finding smash-and-grab thieves

The owners of the Lakeview restaurant Dear Margaret are seeking help finding smash and grab thieves caught on surveillance video.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The owners of a popular Lakeview restaurant are looking for help in finding the thieves who smashed into their business early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video shows the thieves use what appears to be a hammer to smash through the front door of Dear Margaret.

SEE ALSO | Shocking mob-style smash-and-grab robbery at California Nordstrom store caught on camera

Three men went inside, and one of them grabbed the restaurant's cash register.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. near Lincoln and Wellington.

The owners said it is the second time in six months that they've been hit, and that other businesses along the block were targeted.

"Unfortunately, we were also broken into in February, of this similar situation where the front door was crashed through, and the cash box was grabbed," said owner Lacey Irby.

Irby said the thieves got away with $1,200 on Tuesday.