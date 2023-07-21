Boy, 14 dies days after car crash at Hinsdale Fontano's

Sean Richards, 14, has died from his injuries after a car crashed into Fontano's in Hinsdale on Monday.

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy has died days after being struck by a Jeep that crashed into a sub shop in Hinsdale Monday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Friday morning that Sean Patrick Richards died from his injuries from the crash.

The crash happened on Monday afternoon at 9 South Lincoln Street, with a vehicle driving all the way into Fontano's sub shop. First responders arrived just after 2:35 p.m.

The 14-year-old ended up on the hood of the Jeep before falling under the vehicle, the sub shop's owner said. He was was flown to Comer Children's Hospital after suffering critical injuries.

The owner of Fontano's Subs said surveillance video shows a Jeep coming out of Fuller's Carwash across the street and crashing straight into the restaurant.

Four others were injured in the crash at Fontano's sub shop.

The Major Crash Reconstruction Team from the DuPage County Merit Task Force is assisting Hinsdale police with the investigation.