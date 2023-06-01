WATCH LIVE

Antisemitic comments shouted at Deerfield High School soccer player during game against St. Viator

ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Thursday, June 1, 2023 11:08PM
Antisemitic comments shouted at suburban high school soccer player
A spectator allegedly shouted antisemitic comments during a soccer game between Deerfield High School and St. Viator High School.

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban high school soccer game was stopped for several minutes because of antisemitic comments by a fan.

It happened during a sectional game last week in Deerfield between Deerfield High School and St. Viator.

Someone in the stands allegedly shouted antisemitic remarks at one of the Deerfield players. That person has not been identified.

Both schools sent letters to parents and have condemned the comments.

