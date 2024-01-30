WATCH LIVE

Delphi murders update: Suspect's attorneys again request special judge's removal or recusal

Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 12:32AM
Attorneys for Richard Allen, suspected in the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, are seeking the special judge's removal or recusal.
DELPHI, Ind. (WLS) -- There's more drama on Monday night in the case of two murdered girls in Delphi, Indiana.

Attorneys for suspect Richard Allen are once again calling for the removal or recusal of the special judge presiding over the case.

The attorneys were just reinstated to represent Allen.

In a new filing, they argue that the judge interfered with the attorney-client relationship by removing them. They also question the judge's impartiality.

Allen is charged with killing 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German in 2017.

