IN Supreme Court to hear arguments in Delphi murder case; suspect wants attorneys reinstated | LIVE

LIVE: IN Supreme Court to hear arguments in Delphi murder case, as suspect wants attorneys back

DELPHI, Ind. (WLS) -- The Indiana Supreme Court will hear arguments in the Delphi murder case Thursday morning.

Richard Allen is charged with killing two teenagers, Libby German and Abby Williams, in 2017.

There will be a Delphi murders update Thursday, as suspect Richard Allen goes before the IN Supreme Court to ask for his attorneys back.

He wants the previous public defenders assigned to him to be reinstated.

A judge removed them from the case, accusing them of leaking evidence and negligence.

Those attorneys in November said they wanted the judge kicked off the case.

They say Judge Fran Gull was wrong when she accused them of gross negligence.