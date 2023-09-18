Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect claim 'white nationalist group' is responsible

Lawyers for Richard Allen said evidence at the Delphi murders crime scene points to a white nationalist group.

DELPHI, Ind. (WLS) -- On Monday, attorneys for a double murder suspect filed documents, saying their client is innocent, and that members of a "white nationalist group" are responsible for the crime.

The defense for Richard Allen, accused of killing teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi, Indiana, said the group had a motive, because one of the girls' parents was dating a person of another race.

SEE ALSO | Delphi murders update: Lawyers for suspect Richard Allen ask for key evidence to be thrown out

The defense team described the murders as part of a "ritualistic sacrifice."

Attorneys also requested that Allen be immediately transferred from the facility where he's being held. They said members of the white nationalist group work there, and are threatening his life.

There was no immediate response from the judge or the prosecution.