WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Delphi murders update: Trial date could be set Thursday for man suspected in teens' 2017 killings

Lawyers for Richard Allen asking for key ballistics evidence to be thrown out

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 10:13PM
Delphi murders trial date could be set Thursday
EMBED <>More Videos

A Delphi murders trial date could be set on Thursday. Richard Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017.

DELPHI, Ind. (WLS) -- A trial date could be set tomorrow for the man accused of killing two teens in Delphi, Indiana.

Our affiliate, WRTV in Indianapolis, reported that lawyers for Richard Allen have filed a motion asking that key ballistics evidence be thrown out at trial.

Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017.

According to investigators, an un-fired bullet was found between their bodies. It reportedly came from a gun belonging to Allen.

SEE ALSO | Trial for suspect in Delphi, Indiana murders will stay local but with jury from another county

READ MORE | Delphi murders: Suspect Richard Allen's attorneys say he 'has nothing to hide'

RELATED | Delphi murders: What the unsealed documents reveal and the questions that remain

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW