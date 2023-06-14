Delphi murders update: Trial date could be set Thursday for man suspected in teens' 2017 killings

A Delphi murders trial date could be set on Thursday. Richard Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017.

Lawyers for Richard Allen asking for key ballistics evidence to be thrown out

DELPHI, Ind. (WLS) -- A trial date could be set tomorrow for the man accused of killing two teens in Delphi, Indiana.

Our affiliate, WRTV in Indianapolis, reported that lawyers for Richard Allen have filed a motion asking that key ballistics evidence be thrown out at trial.

Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017.

According to investigators, an un-fired bullet was found between their bodies. It reportedly came from a gun belonging to Allen.

