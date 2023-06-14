Delphi murders update: Trial date could be set Thursday for man suspected in teens' 2017 killings

DELPHI, Ind. (WLS) -- A trial date could be set tomorrow for the man accused of killing two teens in Delphi, Indiana.
Our affiliate, WRTV in Indianapolis, reported that lawyers for Richard Allen have filed a motion asking that key ballistics evidence be thrown out at trial.
Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017.
According to investigators, an un-fired bullet was found between their bodies. It reportedly came from a gun belonging to Allen.
