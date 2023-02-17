Scheduled bail hearing for Delphi murders suspect postponed

Richard Allen is facing two counts of murder in the deaths of 13-year old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German.

DELPHI, Ind. (WLS) -- A scheduled bail hearing for the Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen has been postponed.

This week marks six years since the murder case that shocked the quiet Indiana community and the country.

Court officials said the hearing was postponed at the request of the defense. Allen's attorneys said they need more time to review the large amount of evidence turned over by the state.

