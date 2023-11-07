WATCH LIVE

Delphi murders update: Former attorneys for suspect Richard Allen want judge kicked off case

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, November 7, 2023 4:39AM
Delphi, Indiana murder trial pushed to October 2024
The trial for Richard Allen, the suspect in the Delphi, Indiana murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, has been pushed to October 2024.

DELPHI, Ind. (WLS) -- The former attorneys for the man charged in the murders of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana want the judge kicked off the case.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Richard Allen is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017.

Recently, Judge Fran Gull forced Allen's attorneys off the case.

Now, those attorneys are asking the Indiana Supreme Court to reinstate them and appoint a new judge.

They say Gull was wrong when she accused them of gross negligence.

