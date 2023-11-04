Demera to host 'Arts & Food Humanity' fundraiser, celebrating culture, cuisine for a good cause

The Arts & Food Humanity hosted by Demera will celebrate culture and cuisine with some of Chicago's top chefs while raising money for a great case.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Join Demera for its third annual fundraising event, Arts & Food Humanity, on Thursday, November 16th from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Hosted by Chef Tigist Reda, Arts & Food Humanity celebrates culture and cuisine with some of Chicago's top chefs and industry giants while raising money for a great case.

The special "Evening of Hope" will take place at Guild Row (3130 North Rockwell Street, Chicago 60618) in the Avondale neighborhood. Featuring live coffee art as well as amazing food, guests will enjoy stations with dishes and desserts created by a participating lineup of all-star Chefs for this one night only. Event participants include:

Arshiya Farheen, Verzenay Patisserie

Brian Jupiter, Frontier & Ina Mae Tavern

Darnell Reed, Luella's Southern Kitchen

Devon Quinn, Eden Restaurant

D'Andre Carter, Soul & Smoke

Dozzy Ibekwe, Dizzy Grill

Ken Polk, Batter & Barries

Esther Griego, Bittersweet Pastry

Sarah Stegner, Prairie Grass Café

Sandra Holl, Floriole Bakery

Sebastian White, The Evolved Network

Tickets for Arts & Food Humanity are $85 for General Admission and $150 for VIP, which includes early access at 5 p.m., a meet and greet with the chefs and a panel with the doctors from HPN. Proceeds from the evening are donated to Health Professionals Network for Tigray (HPN4Tigray), a non-profit dedicated to helping those affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Tigray, Ethiopia. For tickets, please visit: https://givebutter.com/c/Arts-Food-Benefit.