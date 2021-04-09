children's health

DePaul's 'Demonthon' benefits Lurie Children's through dance

Participants opt for hybrid model this year due to Chicago COVID pandemic
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Boogie down with the DePaul Blue Demons: Students will be dancing for a good cause this weekend.

The Demonthon is returning this year from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The dance-a-thon benefits Lurie Children's Hospital.

A junior student from Geneva holds this event close to her heart: She was once a patient at Lurie's. Erin McKenna joined ABC 7 Chicago Friday to talk about the event.

Typically during the Big Event, members commit to standing for either the full 24-hour duration of the event or during one of the 12-hour blocks, dancing every hour on the hour. Members stand to be in solidarity with kids and families who battle pediatric illness every day.

The Big Event is not only a celebration of the dancers, but more importantly, the strength and courage of families from Lurie Children's, according to DePaul.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year it's a four-hour hybrid in-person and Zoom event on Saturday night.
