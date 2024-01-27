WATCH LIVE

Driver dies after read-ending car stopped at red light in Des Plaines, police say

Saturday, January 27, 2024 6:15PM
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A man died after his car rear-ended another car at a red light Friday night in the north suburbs.

The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on eastbound Algonquin Road at the intersection of Wolf Road in Des Plaines, police said.

Investigators said a 2008 Nissan Rogue hit the rear of a 2005 Chevrolet Express Van that was stopped at a red light.

The driver of the Nissan died at the scene from his injuries in the crash after the Des Plaines Fire Department attempted to save his life.

The driver was a 58-year-old man, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available.

