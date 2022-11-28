Des Plaines crash leaves 2 pedestrians dead after SUV driver loses control, crashes into building :

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Des Plaines police continue to investigate after a driver slammed into a building and killed two pedestrians Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred at around 12:15 p.m. Police said a 71-year-old man was behind the wheel of a Honda SUV driving westbound on Northwest Highway in Des Plaines.

That's when, police said, out of nowhere the driver swerved across lanes and struck a business.

A 42-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man were hit and taken to the hospital where they later died. Authorities have not released their identities.

Witnesses who ran for safety said the driver seemed to have lost control of the vehicle.

"I'm on the sidewalk walking and I see the car swerving in and I start running a little bit, I'm a little scared," witness Benjamin Tate said. "They crash and then my heart drops."

Police said the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was traveling with two children in the car, who were not hurt, police said.

"It's unfortunate. It's one of those things that, as responders, we have to kind of come and try to do the best we can. And, our personnel were out there. They did the best they could to give them a chance," said Deputy Chief Matt Matzl, with the Des Plaines Fire Department.

The force of the impact shattered the windows of a restaurant next door and ruptured a gas line, forcing neighboring businesses to evacuate for some time while NICOR crews worked to secure the area.

The gas has since been shut off, Matzl said.

Police said there is no evidence that drugs or alcohol were involved. They said they will release more information when the investigation is complete.