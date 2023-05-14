Des Plaines police said several people were injured in a crash between a car and a motorcycle at Gold and Rand roads Saturday night,

Several injured in Des Plaines crash between car, motorcycle, police say

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Several people were injured in a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Des Plaines Saturday night, police said.

Des Plaines police said they were notified of a crash at about 9:44 p.m. at the intersection of Golf and Rand roads.

Part of that intersection had to be shut down while paramedics worked on the victims.

Details on how many people were injured and there conditions were not immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Des Plaines police at 847-391-5400.