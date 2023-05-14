WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Several injured in Des Plaines crash between car, motorcycle, police say

By WLS logo
Sunday, May 14, 2023 11:32AM
Several injured in Des Plaines crash between car, motorcycle
EMBED <>More Videos

Des Plaines police said several people were injured in a crash between a car and a motorcycle at Gold and Rand roads Saturday night,

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Several people were injured in a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Des Plaines Saturday night, police said.

Des Plaines police said they were notified of a crash at about 9:44 p.m. at the intersection of Golf and Rand roads.

Part of that intersection had to be shut down while paramedics worked on the victims.

Details on how many people were injured and there conditions were not immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Des Plaines police at 847-391-5400.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW