Man biking in Des Plaines struck, killed by car in early morning hours, police say

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A man riding a bike was killed in a crash with a car in Des Plaines early Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said a 41-year-old man from Mount Prospect was biking in the 1900-block of Golf Road around 6:15 a.m. when he was struck by a Ford F250 driven by a 40-year-old man from Des Plaines as they both were traveling east.

The cyclist was fatally injured in the crash. The Des Plaines Fire Department attempted life-saving measures but the cyclist succumbed to his injuries and died a short time later at a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation. No charges or citations have yet been announced. Neither the cyclist nor the driver were identified by police.

Des Plaines police are asking for any witnesses to come forward to help with their investigation.