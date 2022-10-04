Detroit police shooting: Mentally ill man shot 30 times by officers, family and lawyers say

Detroit, Michigan police said Taser initially used, but officers later used fatal force

Police said a Taser was initially used, but officers later used fatal force.

DETROIT -- Early Sunday, Detroit police responding to a call about a man with a knife shot the man multiple times, killing him.

It was the man's family who called police, but they say 20-year-old Porter Burke was mentally ill and they want answers about the use of deadly force, WXYZ reported.

The family attorney said an incredible number of bullets were fired in the incident. A nearby charter bus had its windows shattered and holes pierced through its side by the gunfire.

"I honestly thought it was a drive-by shooting that happened," said Aaron Montgomery, who owns that charter bus.

Montgomery said he had just gotten home from driving his other bus Sunday morning about 4:30 a.m. when he heard gunfire about 30 minutes later.

Detroit Police Chief James White said the family of a mentally ill man called police and reported he had a knife.

The chief said officers shot him.

"Upon encountering him, there was some type of resistance," White said. "We're looking into whether or not to charge the officers, whether or not he attempted to stab the officers. We just don't know enough right now."

The chief said non-lethal force was initially used.

"They deploy a Taser. We're looking into whether or not the Taser took effect, but obviously it did not. And they engaged in fatal force," White said.

Burke's family wants to know what happened with that Taser.

They also have questions about the police response, so do neighbors.

"And I believe law enforcement need better training when it comes down to handling mental patients. I think that guy who lost his life that night, although, yes, shots rang out towards my home, and my business is here with the buses -- could have been handled better," Montgomery said.

Burke's mother said her son suffered from schizophrenia.

Detroit police have been working to change how they handle calls for people dealing with a mental health crisis.

There are a lot of questions still remaining in the wake of the shooting.

"So now I got to stop my money and my income coming in because of foolishness," Montgomery said.

Fiber Law Firm said it is "working to obtain all of the evidence that they can."

"We are working hard to understand how and why a mentally ill citizen whose family called for help was Tased and then reportedly shot over 30 times," the firm said in a statement.