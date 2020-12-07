Chicago White Sox

Former Chicago White Sox slugger Dick Allen dies at 78

PHILADELPHIA -- Former Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies star Dick Allen died Monday at the age of 78.

The Major League Baseball Players Association announced Allen's death. A cause of death has not been announced.



Allen was one of MLB's most feared sluggers in the 1960s and 1970s, hitting 351 home runs and batting .292 over parts of 15 seasons with the Phillies, White Sox, Cardinals, Dodgers and Athletics.

A seven-time All-Star, Allen was the American League MVP in 1972, when he led the league with 37 homers and 113 RBIs in his first season with the White Sox.

Allen also was the NL Rookie of the Year with the Phillies in 1964, when he batted .318 with 29 home runs and a league-leading 125 runs scored.

The Phillies released this statement on Allen's death:

"The Phillies are heartbroken over the passing today of our dear friend and co-worker, Dick Allen. Dick will be remembered as not just one of the greatest and most popular players in our franchise's history, but also as a courageous warrior who had to overcome far too many obstacles to reach the level he did. Dick's iconic status will resonate for generations of baseball fans to come as one of the all-time greats to play America's Pastime. He is now reunited with his beloved daughter, Terri. The Phillies extend their condolences to Dick's widow, Willa, his family, friends and all his fans from coast to coast."

ESPN contributed to this report.
