Chicago Disability Pride Parade steps off downtown for Disability Pride Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Disability Pride Parade steps off downtown Saturday morning to celebrate Disability Pride Month and uplift Chicago's disabled community.

The parade starts at the corner of 400 S. Plymouth Ct. and Van Buren Street. The route ends at Daley Plaza, where there will be more festivities and entertainment.

This Chicago parade is the longest running Disability Pride Parade in the U.S., celebrating its 20th year!

Constantine "Gus" Zografopoulos, program director of the Z Life Program at the non-profit Open Doors Organization, was named the Grand Marshal.

The 2023 parade theme is "Nothing about us without us," which highlights the importance and need for authentic representation and inclusion of people with disabilities in all aspects of society.