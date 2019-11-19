Disabled veteran robbed on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A disabled veteran said he was robbed on a CTA Red Line train Monday night.James Jones told ABC7 it happened near the 35th Street station around 9 p.m. Jones said as he was counting some money to give to his wife two or three men approached and robbed him."In the process of handing her my money, one guy was coming to go through the car, which is illegal, and when he opened the door, he hit me with the door and reached back and he grabbed my money"Police said the offenders fled on foot. So far, no one is in custody.