Ring in the new year with your favorite Disney movies during Chicago-area theater marathon

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Ring in the new year with a marathon of Disney classics.

On Jan. 1, they'll be back on the big screen, in select theaters, including the Marcus Orland Park Cinema on La Grange road.

Tickets are on sale now for the six-hour marathon of animated classics that include "Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin," "The Lion King" and "Frozen."

Guests who buy a ticket will get an exclusive commemorative print.

Visit MarcusTheatres.com for more information.

The event will also take place in New York, Los Angeles and more.

