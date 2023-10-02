Logan Square community mourns father of 4 killed in hit-and-run while riding electric scooter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A memorial marks the very spot where a 42-year-old man was hit and killed by a car that, police said, kept going.

The victim was riding an electric scooter he just purchased about three weeks ago, and was on his way to get his truck keys that he left in his friend's car, but never made it.

"We feel so sad, because he was our friend, neighbor. He was the best friend for everybody," said Cesar Mejia. "He was very friendly with everybody, so it's a shock for us right now."

Mejia revisited the spot where he said his neighbor and friend of six years, who was a father to four children, was killed early Sunday morning.

Police released a surveillance photo of the silver Honda Civic that investigators said ran the red light at Fullerton and Pulaski in Logan Square before striking the victim, who was riding on a motorized scooter.

The crash happened only blocks away from the victim's home. He left his truck keys with a friend, and was on his way to pick them up.

"He tried to go get the keys in the other friend's car," Mejia said.

Investigators said the driver did not stop, leaving the man on the pavement to die, and the hearts of his loved ones broken in the face of such a loss.

"We feel so bad about what happened, but we want to try to back up the family the best we can," Mejia said.

The victim's family was understandably shaken up when ABC7 spoke with them, and asked us for their privacy. ABC7 reached out to Chicago police, who would not confirm if anyone has been arrested, and only said that the investigation is ongoing.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood