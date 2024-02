Firefighters battle house fire in Dixmoor

Firefighters are battling A house fire Thursday in south subruban Dixmoor.

Firefighters are battling A house fire Thursday in south subruban Dixmoor.

Firefighters are battling A house fire Thursday in south subruban Dixmoor.

Firefighters are battling A house fire Thursday in south subruban Dixmoor.

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- Crews were at the scene of a house fire in Dixmoor Thursday afternoon.

Chopper7 was over the scene at Lawson Lane and Page in the southern suburb.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming out of the home.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.

No further information was immediately available.