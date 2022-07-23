water main break

Dixmoor water pressure returns to normal, boil order lifted after main breaks, village officials say

"There are still some ongoing issues in the privately owned Modern Estates that still need to be resolved," village president says
By Maher Kawash, ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Dixmoor residents without water, under boil notice after 2 water main breaks, village officials say

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A boil water order has been lifted and water pressure has returned for most residents in south suburban Dixmoor, village officials said Saturday.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Two water main breaks, less than a mile apart from each other, initially impacted water pressure for about 375 people in town, but the work to repair that problem forced the village to shut off all water. Village officials said late Thursday night that the two broken water mains had been repaired and water service was been restored, but advised residents to continue to boil their water.

However, people in the Modern Estates trailer park continue to be under a boil water order until further notice.

"Everything is working properly in the Village, but there are still some ongoing issues in the privately owned Modern Estates that still need to be resolved," Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts Saturday.

Thursday, Roberts said the village has checked the main lines delivering water to Modern Estates and no problems have been identified. He said the village will continue to work with Modern Estates to help find the source of the problem.

"The Village Clerk, myself and the Board of Trustees are doing what we can to help with this situation in Modern Estates. Water will continue to be available at Village Hall for Modern Estates residents," Roberts said.

It's a familiar problem causing frustration for Dixmoor residents.

RELATED: Village of Dixmoor receives $2M to help solve water issues

"It's hard to take a shower, wash dishes, wash your clothes," said Willie Daniels. "This is a terrible problem with this water."

"These water breaks are natural problems for old systems and our system is very old," said John Thompson, the economic development director.

Dixmoor has been working to fix water supply issues for the past several years.

"It's horrible," said Dixmoor resident Mary Newton. "It's a really bad situation but what can you do. They need to do something."

The poor infrastructure in Dixmoor left residents without water for more than two weeks last fall. During that crisis, the village's water pumps burned up due to the low-pressure issues.

It's an inconvenience that's becoming all too common for people who live here.

"Every 3-4 months it happens, even in the winter time sometimes," Daniels said.

Water will be available at Village Hall, located at 170 W. 145th St. in Dixmoor, on Sunday and Monday, weather permitting. The number to reach Village Hall is 708-389-6121.

