2 Dixmoor schools forced to close Monday amid water main breaks

Unclear if Martin Luther King Elementary, Rosa Parks Middle School will reopen Tuesday.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
15 minutes ago
Crews have been working to repair Dixmoor, IL water main breaks that caused Martin Luther King Elementary and Rosa Parks Middle School to close.

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- Two south suburban schools were unable to open Monday due to a series of water main breaks.

Chopper 7 HD captured a video of crews working on repairs in Dixmoor on Monday afternoon.

SEE ALSO | Village of Dixmoor receives $2M to help solve water issues

It is unclear if Martin Luther King Elementary and Rosa Parks Middle School will be able to open on Tuesday.

The village said there were three breaks over the weekend and another on Monday morning, forcing the schools to close.

RELATED | Dixmoor remains under boil notice after 2 water main breaks repaired, village officials say

