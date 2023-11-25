Dixmoor police are investigating after three people were shot inside Maddie's Bar early Saturday morning.

3 wounded in shooting inside Maddie's Bar in Dixmoor, police chief says

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were wounded in a Saturday morning shooting inside Maddie's Bar in south suburban Dixmoor.

Officers responded to the bar at 14301 WOOD, after hearing gun shots at around 3:17 a.m., according to a written statement from Dixmoor Police Chief Lionel Smith.

Upon arriving, the officers witnessed several people fleeing the establishment, Smith said.

A Black female of an unknown age was found with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder and was transported to UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, said Smith.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the neck and also taken the same hospital. Another Black male of an unknown age was shot in the chest and transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn.

All three victims are in stable condition, said Smith.

According to Smith, the suspect appears to be a Black male but he did not indicate whether he is in custody.

"The investigation into the incident remains ongoing," said Smith. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."