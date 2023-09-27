Secretary of state wants to make changes to senior driving tests permanent

Secretary of State, Alexi Giannoulias set to approve raising the minimum age requirement for senior driving tests.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias wants to maintain high age requirements for senior driving tests.

Giannoulias would approve permanently increasing the age requirement for mandatory driving tests from 75 to 79.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the general assembly passed an emergency measure to temporarily raise the age requirement.

This measure is expected to expire on Sunday.

Giannoulias recommends increasing the requirement for driving tests from 75 to 79 because studies show senior drivers are among the safest in the state, and Illinois would continue to have the strictest driving renewal laws in the nation.

On Monday, Giannoulias announced to two new walk-in secretary of state facilities just for seniors.