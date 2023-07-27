It's an effort to reduce the frustrations of unpredictable wait times.

Secretary of state announces new 'Skip the Line' program for IL DMV locations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Thursday, the Illinois secretary of state announced the "Skip the Line" program.

He explained it's an effort to reduce the frustrations of unpredictable wait times.

Thursday was the second day LaToya Lewis was trying to get her license renewed in-person.

Lewis said she took time off work to get this done, and she welcomes news of hopefully doing this online next time.

"It's too long to be up on CTA transportation to be coming down here because you know you can't park down here so of course it would be good to be online," Lewis said.

"The employee is tired; everyone's frustrated. It's really important for us to eliminate the stress and anxiety and anger," Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said.

The Secretary of State's Office offered video Thursday to help motorists navigate their upgraded website.

If motorists qualify, the program means renewing driver's licenses online with renewals every four years.

The secretary of state aims to make all driver services appointment-only.

In Chicago, that means the only facility that will take walk-ins is the one in the Loop, at LaSalle and Randolph streets.

"We will do everything we can to accommodate people; we also have people at our facilities to schedule an appointment for you if you get there and you don't have an appointment. That's an Important step," Giannoulias said.

One motorist on a lunch break is looking forward to doing more online.

"Twenty-first century and you can't get anybody on the phone. I've always thought the DMV gets a bad rap. It's usually not that long of a wait, but a lot of the stuff doesn't require us to be in-person," Steve Beriau said.

Additionally, the driver and motor vehicle facilities will have uniform hours statewide 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, with only 16 locations with Saturday hours.

The "Skip the Line" program starts Sept. 1.