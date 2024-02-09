DNC Chicago 2024 host committee tours Chinatown ahead of Lunar New Year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Democratic National Convention host committee is touring local neighborhoods, with their first stop being Chicago's Chinatown just ahead of Lunar New Year.

Nearly 2 billion people around the world will celebrate Lunar New Year starting on Saturday, February 10. Many in Chinatown hope this year of the dragon will usher in some extra good fortune.

Friday, Senator Tammy Duckworth led the DNC host committee on a tour of the historic neighborhood, stopping by Ichiban Candy and Snacks.

"With Chinese New Year I couldn't think of a better time," Sen. Duckworth said. "Folks watching, come out! It's a great time to be here."

The excursion not only celebrated the new year, it was a chance to showcase Chicago's vibrant small business community for the upcoming DNC.

"It's gonna bring a tremendous amount of spending dollars here, and we want this to be one of the premiere sites, along with our great museums, that people will come to," said Duckworth.

The DNC said their message to small businesses is simple.

"We want to get you involved, from contracting to catering, engaging other events, we want to make sur ewe can spread around the economic benefits of this convention," said Christy George, executive director of the DNC Chicago 2024 Host Committee.

The message is echoed by local Asian American and Pacific Islander elected officials.

"The AAPI community in Chicagoland has been growing tremendously," said State Rep. Theresa Mah (D-24th District). "We would like an opportunity to highlight our growth and development."

"Small businesses are lifeblood and on full display here," said 11th Ward Alderwoman Nicole Lee. "Our message to the DNC is we're open for business, we want to serve those that are coming, and we would love to show off our favorite community here."

The DNC host committee is planning to tour other Chicago neighborhoods in the coming weeks. Dates and locations will be announced later.