Democratic Party chairs from around country tour Chicago to prepare for DNC 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Democratic Party chairs from around the country toured Chicago on Tuesday, nearly a year before the city hosts the Democratic National Convention.

They visited some of the many venues they'll be using during the convention next August. Chicago native Minyon Moore is the convention chair.

"I love this city. I love its vibrancy. I love the culture. I love everything about to it, and I love the fact that we have a team that understands fabric that we hope to bring on a national level," Moore said.

As it was in 1996, center stage is the United Center. Through a slick video, the Democrats were given a history of what historic events took place there.

Tuesday's tour came 341 days ahead of the convention, and the idea is to give Democrats a sense of logistics way in advance.

"If you believe in logistics and being organized like the Democratic Party, you want to be prepared in advance," said Texas Democratic Party Convention Committee Chair Carroll G. Robinson.

The sneak peek was also about getting Democrats excited about electing the Biden/Harris ticket in-person, since the first time was virtual.

"Chicago is an exciting city. This is where the Bulls played. Championships happened here, and we are going to re-elect a champion," said Washington, D.C. Democratic Party Vice Chair Linda Gray.

The tour did not include a glimpse of any of Chicago's police stations, where over 1,500 migrants are being housed.

Illinois Democrats have been urging President Joe Biden to take executive action to expedite work permits for the asylum-seekers. Many fear the crisis will only get worse as the convention gets closer.

Robinson does not expect it to be an issue by next summer.

"If Republicans think immigration is going to be the issue they beat the Democratic Party on, maybe they don't understand the people that make up America," Robinson said.

The convention preview day wrapped up on Tuesday night at Navy Pier with a private event.