DNC Chicago organizers unveil logo, strategy for 2024 convention

The Democratic National Committee talked strategy and logistics Thursday for the nominating convention that Chicago will host in August.

The Democratic National Committee talked strategy and logistics Thursday for the nominating convention that Chicago will host in August.

The Democratic National Committee talked strategy and logistics Thursday for the nominating convention that Chicago will host in August.

The Democratic National Committee talked strategy and logistics Thursday for the nominating convention that Chicago will host in August.

The Democratic National Committee talked strategy and logistics Thursday for the nominating convention that Chicago will host in August.

The chair of the convention promised it will offer voters a stark contrast between the parties when they go to the polls for the November election.

The new logo for the 2024 Democratic National Convention was display at the United Center as the party looks to build excitement for the convention and lay the groundwork for what's to come starting August 19.

"This logo was designed to help capture the pride, the strength in the unity that Democrats feel for the United States of America. The blue is called democracy blue," said Matt Hill, senior director of communications for the Democratic National Convention.

READ MORE: Democratic Party chairs from around country tour Chicago to prepare for DNC 2024

Hundreds of members of the media from around the world got a look at what the convention space will look like, and were briefed on preliminary logistic plans.

The stage will be set up on the west side of the floor. Democrats hope the "House that Jordan Built" will become the place where President Biden builds the momentum to win his bid for reelection.

RELATED: 2024 Democratic National Convention to be held in Chicago

"In 2024, we're going to put a convention on with the blue wall that shows how Democrats are changing the lives of people in the heartland and all across America," said Minyon Moore, convention chair.

The last time Chicago hosted the Democratic National Convention, also at the United Center, it was the lead up to incumbent President Bill Clinton winning his second term.

Democrats hope to recapture that election year magic in August, a month after the Republicans hold their convention in Milwaukee.

"When you watch the Republican convention in July, and the Democratic Convention in August, you will see a choice and that choice will be mainstream versus extreme," Moore said.

Convention leaders focused on party unity, but they know that there also will be demonstrations and protests.

"The Democratic Party welcomes that. We also have as our top priority the safety and security of our delegates, our guests and all the media covering them," said Alex Hornbrook, executive director of the Democratic National Convention.

The convention is now just seven months away. But there is still another big day for Democrats before then: the March 19 primary.