DNC Chicago: 2024 Democratic National Convention to be held in city, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, several sources confirmed to ABC News.

Chicago beat out New York City and Atlanta to host the convention.

The Republicans will be hosting their 2024 convention in nearby Milwaukee.

RELATED: Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson to select new police superintendent

This comes after a historic win for progressives with new Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Midwestern Democrats have been coalescing around Chicago's pro-labor history and proximity to perennial battleground states like Michigan and Wisconsin in their case for the nation's third-largest city.

Chicago last hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1996.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

ABC News contributed to this report.