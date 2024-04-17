Chicago City Council approves ordinance for security zones around DNC 2024 at United Center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council approved an ordinance Wednesday that will allow security zones around the Democratic National Convention this summer.

DNC delegates from all 50 states got a peek inside the United Center during a visit four months before the convention is set to begin.

The pro-Palestinian protests that shut down access to O'Hare Monday are top of mind for the officials developing the DNC's security plan.

"These individuals set up what we call sleeping dragons, where they tie themselves into certain apparatuses that make them hard to move," said CPD Supt. Larry Snelling.

Concerns about that kind of disruptive demonstration is part of the reason behind the ordinance the city council approved today. It allows a security boundary to be established around the United Center for the duration of the convention.

"It isn't just to stop people from impeding traffic the way they recently did, stopping people from getting to O'Hare. That's to prevent any kind of violence targeting the United Center or people that are going to and from the United Center," said Ald. Brian Hopkins, chair of the public safety committee.

"We're not going to tolerate criminal activity. We're not going to tolerate people blocking the flow of traffic, where our citizens can't get to the airport or can't get to hospitals, things of that nature," Snelling said. "We're going to make sure that the city is safe."

But the ACLU expressed some concerns about the potential impact on the First Amendment rights of demonstrators.

"Will protesters have access to delegates? Will they be able to march? Will they be able to protest in areas that are iconic in terms of the city of Chicago? And what is the city's plan for dealing with all these issues?" said Ed Yohnka, communications director for the ACLU of Illinois.

Delegates we spoke to are not worried about protesters.

"They have a right to protest. And we're excited that they coming to this convention to express their concerns. We expect them to vote Democrat in November as well," said Charlie Staten, Alabama delegate and vice chair of the DNC Black Caucus.