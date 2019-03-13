California doctor charged with sex crimes on patient, plus cover-up

EMBED <>More Videos

A state Medical Board accusation shows he unnecessarily examined a patient's sexual organs even though she repeatedly asked him to stop.

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Fresno urgent care doctor is ready to reopen Wednesday, less than a week after Fresno police arrested him for alleged unwanted sexual contact with a patient.

The state medical board is also working to possibly revoke his medical license.

"I'd be concerned if I were a patient of this doctor," said legal analyst Tony Capozzi. "I'd be concerned."

The sign on his office door says Vang Children's Urgent Care will reopen Wednesday, but the doctor's medical career is at a crossroads.

"Hard to believe a doctor would do something like this," Capozzi said.

A patient reported disturbing sexual contact by Dr. Tou Vang when she went for treatment in February 2017.

A state Medical Board accusation shows he unnecessarily examined her sexual organs even though she repeatedly asked him to stop.

With a police officer's help, she called the doctor two days later and discussed what bothered her. He admitted nothing but didn't deny anything either.

Police documents show Dr. Vang hung up relatively quickly and Capozzi says his defense got worse immediately afterward.

"That's not the end," he said. "He enters into the computer and makes changes to that medical report of the victim. That's strong indications that something was wrong here and he's trying to cover something up."

Vang's attorney told me he couldn't comment about whether that happened, but he says Dr. Vang didn't go nearly as far as the woman says.

"The doctor denied it and he continues to deny it," said defense attorney Roger Nuttall.

Fresno County prosecutors charged Dr. Vang with five felony sex counts.

The medical board's accusation accuses him of gross negligence, dishonest or corrupt acts, and incompetence.

They say Dr. Vang prescribed outdated treatments in addition to altering medical records and conducting an examination of genitalia without a female chaperone.

"What we're seeing here is an accusation of alleged touching that if it were to have been done, perhaps there should've been a chaperone, but we're maintaining those things never happened," Nuttall said.

Nuttall says they have a video of the patient walking in and walking out without any indication of something being wrong.

Vang's out of jail on a $225,000 bond. He's due to enter a plea to the criminal charges next week.

He has a Medical Board hearing in August, but until then, his office can reopen as scheduled.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
californiaarrestdoctor arrestedfresnous worldsex crimes
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Son of Harvey cop fatally shot at club; 3 wounded
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Driver killed after car flips onto CTA Blue Line tracks; CTA service resumes
Slain McHenry Deputy Jacob Keltner to be laid to rest Wednesday
R. Kelly expected in court Wednesday in child support case
Boyfriend of mother charged in murder of child found dead in duffel bag
Body found believed to be missing woman, NC sheriff says
Show More
Hawaii flight prices fall as Southwest enters the market
Colton and Cassie find love, 'The Bachelorette' is Hannah B!
Man charged in CTA Red Line attack on pregnant woman
Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling hunting gear in 125 stores
Tonight's Powerball jackpot reaches $448M
More TOP STORIES News