Dog saved from euthanasia finds forever home after 372 days at animal shelter

After spending 372 days at the Naperville Area Humane Society, 'Major' has a new home.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A dog has finally been adopted after 372 days at the Naperville Area Humane Society.

The 3-year-old dog, named Major, and his brother were rescued from Quincy, Illinois, and were save from euthanasia, according to officials at the animal shelter.

He spent more than a year at the facility, waiting for his forever family to take him home.

Then, on Wednesday, that wish came true!

Major's adopter is a semi-truck driver who drives all over the country with his dog.

He previously adopted another dog about seven years ago from the Naperville Area Humane Society, but had recently passed away. That's when he reached back out to the shelter, letting them know he was ready to adopt again after missing having a companion with him while on the road.

As soon as he came in and met Major, shelter officials said it was "meant to be."

They spent a few hours together and Major quickly discovered how to jump up in the semi-truck. Before he knew it, Major was adopted and the pair left and continued on his new owner's route to North Dakota.

Shelter officials say Major "loves every person, enjoys playing with other dogs and would walk great on a leash."

Major's adopter is from the area and said he plans to stop by in the future when he is back home so he and Major can say hi to the staff.