LIVE: Police investigation underway at Dolton Auto Zone

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A police investigation is underway in south suburban Dolton on Wednesday morning.
Chopper 7 was over the scene at an Auto Zone at 1110 West Sibley Boulevard.
Several police officers and firefighters were on the scene at 11 a.m.
Chopper 7 footage shows two cars with shattered windows and bullet holes.
Video also captured evidence markers in the parking lot with a lot of police tape.
ABC7 has reached out to police for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.