LIVE: Police investigation underway at Dolton Auto Zone

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A police investigation is underway in south suburban Dolton on Wednesday morning.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at an Auto Zone at 1110 West Sibley Boulevard.

Several police officers and firefighters were on the scene at 11 a.m.

Chopper 7 footage shows two cars with shattered windows and bullet holes.

There was a large Dolton Police Department presence at an Auto Zone at 1110 West Sibley Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

Video also captured evidence markers in the parking lot with a lot of police tape.

ABC7 has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.