Lawsuit says Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard fired employee, police officer after they informed her of allegations

Ex-Dolton village employee says trustee sexually assaulted her during Las Vegas work trip: lawsuit

A lawsuit claims Tiffany Henyard, mayor of Dolton, Illinois, fired two people after they told her about sexual assault allegations against a trustee.

A lawsuit claims Tiffany Henyard, mayor of Dolton, Illinois, fired two people after they told her about sexual assault allegations against a trustee.

A lawsuit claims Tiffany Henyard, mayor of Dolton, Illinois, fired two people after they told her about sexual assault allegations against a trustee.

A lawsuit claims Tiffany Henyard, mayor of Dolton, Illinois, fired two people after they told her about sexual assault allegations against a trustee.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard and a village trustee are named in a civil lawsuit that includes allegations of sexual assault.

A former village employee claims she was sexually assaulted by the trustee during a work trip to Las Vegas.

The former employee and a police officer claim they were fired after informing Henyard of the allegations. No criminal charges have been filed.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday. That's the same day the village board voted to hire former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to investigate claims of misconduct involving Henyard.

Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor, would have no prosecutorial powers in this case.

SEE ALSO | 3 former employees sue Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard for wrongful firing amid corruption accusations