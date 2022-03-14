accidental shooting

Young mother killed after accidentally shot by toddler playing with gun; father in custody

A young mother is dead after she was accidentally shot by her toddler playing with a gun, police say.

A family's life was changed in an instant while sitting in a Food-4-Less parking lot.

Police said a 3-year-old boy got hold of a gun in the back seat of his parent's car and began playing with the weapon. It discharged, hitting his mother, 22-year-old Dejah Bennet, in the neck.

She died a short time later.

"This could have been prevented," said Dolton trustee and crisis responder Andrew Holmes.

Holmes stood outside the supermarket Sunday, handing out 400 gun locks while speaking to shoppers, families in particular, about the importance of gun safety.

"It's very important. If you do have guns at home, put them up -- lock them up. If you have little children, it doesn't matter, they get into any and everything," said Dolton resident Crystal Lyons.

"All it takes is a second: unlock it, thread it through the barrel, bring it back around, put it in and lock it back," Holmes added. "If you leave it, secure it."

The boy's father, who was also present at the time of the shooting, is now in custody as police determine whether there are any charges to be filed against him.
