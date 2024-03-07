77-year-old man dies after stabbing woman, himself in Wrightwood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 77-year-old man died after stabbing a woman in a home on Chicago's Southwest Side, according to police.

Chicago police were called to the 3100-block of West 84th Place at around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, 69, with cuts to her throat and hands.

The woman told police her attacker was a man who lived in the home on the 3100-block of West 83rd Street

Chicago police found the man in the house with cuts to the throat. He was taken to Christ Hospital where he later died.

The attacker's injuries are believed to be self-inflicted, according to police.

The woman was also taken to the hospital, she was in good condition.

CPD Incident Response Team is investigating what appears to be a domestic related incident.

