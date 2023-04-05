Large police presence outside Chicago Trump Tower for 'domestic-related incident'

SWAT officers were on the scene Wednesday afternoon, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a large police presence at Chicago's Trump Tower Wednesday for a "domestic-related incident," CPD said.

SWAT officers are on the scene in the 400-block of North Wabash Avenue, CPD tweeted at 1:30 p.m.

Police said they believe the incident involving a woman who lives in Trump Tower is isolated, and there is no threat to the public.

The call came in sometime before 11:45 a.m.

One man, who lives in the building told ABC7 Chicago he was leaving as the incident began, and was grabbed by police for safety. Then he couldn't get back in.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

