Passenger was ejected from car, police say

2 killed, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into tree in Hazel Crest, police say

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash Saturday after their vehicle slammed into a tree in Hazel Crest, police said.

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash Saturday after their vehicle slammed into a tree in Hazel Crest, police said.

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash Saturday after their vehicle slammed into a tree in Hazel Crest, police said.

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash Saturday after their vehicle slammed into a tree in Hazel Crest, police said.

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed early Saturday morning after a vehicle hit a tree in southern suburb Hazel Crest.

According to police, the vehicle with four people inside were traveling southbound on Wood Street at around 2:08 a.m.,

when they hit a tree near 169th Street.

A rear-seat passenger was ejected from the car and died. The driver was also killed, police said.

The two surviving passengers are being treated for their injuries but their conditions are not yet known, according to police.

The identities of the victims are being held pending family notification.

It's not yet clear if weather was a factor in the crash.

The South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team was activated and will be helping with the crash investigation.