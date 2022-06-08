Downers Grove gymnastics coach, daycare worker charged with making child porn

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 30-year-old Downers Grove man is being held on $600,000 bond for allegedly manufacturing child pornography with at least two underage victims.DuPage Sheriff's investigators said their digital forensics unit was able to find evidence of child pornography on computers belonging to Wyatt Kopka. He is charged not only with possession but manufacturing child pornography.Investigators said they have found two victims so far; a 13-year-old boy and an 18-year-old boy who was underage at the time of the alleged abuse. Investigators said they also found text messages where he was allegedly grooming other potential victims."It starts out with a casual conversation and as he makes them more comfortable through these conversations then more things are suggested. He's getting to the point of requesting naked photos," said DuPage County Sheriff's Office Chief Bob Toerpe.Kopka was arrested in May and has been in jail ever since.Detectives said Kopka worked as a gymnastics coach and also a daycare employee at the Elite Sports Complex in Downers Grove. According to the facility, "currently there is no evidence that Mr. K ever acted inappropriately towards or had any inappropriate contact with students or athletes at Elite."Elite Sports Complex said he was a long-time employee of about 10 years, but was not employed at the time of his arrest; he resigned days earlier.His coworkers never suspected any wrongdoing and the school does annual background checks on all employees.Investigators said it's unclear how long this has been going on and are asking any other potential victims to contact them."I won't get into specifics of the video but we can put him as the creator of the video with no problem," Toerpe said.Kopka is due to be arraigned Thursday morning. If found guilty, he faces up to 120 years in prison.