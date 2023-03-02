Chicago baker wins 'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' on Amazon Prime

There is cake, and then there are cake creations. A Chicago baker is making a name for herself with some unbelievable designs.

Kerrie Breuer recently won the "Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge" on Amazon Prime.

She joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday morning, on Dr. Seuss' birthday.

Breuer attended the French Pastry School, and works at Bittersweet Pastry Shop in Lakeview.

She said the competition was chaotic and challenging in a good way.

Cake can be a good place to start, if you're trying to get into baking, but Breuer also said it's more about your mindset than anything.

Bittersweet Pastry Shop is located at 1114 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago.