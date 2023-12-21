Tracy Butler cooks up a storm with tasty South American treat ahead of Christmas

With Christmas only a few days away, Tracy Butler is cooking up a storm with chef Rodolfo Cuadros who prepare buñuelos.

With Christmas only a few days away, Tracy Butler is cooking up a storm with chef Rodolfo Cuadros who prepare buñuelos.

With Christmas only a few days away, Tracy Butler is cooking up a storm with chef Rodolfo Cuadros who prepare buñuelos.

With Christmas only a few days away, Tracy Butler is cooking up a storm with chef Rodolfo Cuadros who prepare buñuelos.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy is back in the kitchen, and she is Cooking up a Storm with Chef Rodolfo Cuadros as we head into Christmas.

Cuadros is a chef that owns three Chicago restaurants and he is helping Tracy make a sweet South American treat called Buñuelos that everyone will love at the Christmas table.

Cuadros said buñuelos is something he grew up eating and it is a perfect treat that goes along with coffee.

ALSO SEE: Tracy Butler cooks up a storm with tasty Italian meal ahead of Christmas Eve

Colombian Buñuelos recipe

1 quarter of Canola frying oil

1 + 3/4 cups cornstarch

1/4 cup yuca flour or tapioca starch

2 cup grated queso fresco

1 egg

1 teaspoon baking powder

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

5 tablespoons milk

Add water a tablespoon at a time if necessary to bind, the doughy should be together and slightly sticky.

SEE ALSO: Tracy Butler cooks up a storm with tasty Jewish meal ahead of Hanukkah

Directions:

Preheat frying oil to 350 degrees.

Measure and prep all ingredients, mix in a bowl and need by hand for about five minutes until the dough comes completely together and it's slightly sticky.

Roll into 1 inch balls. Fry and oil until you reach a crisp, golden Brown, buñuelos should turn on the fryer by themselves.

You can find more tasty food like this at the three pan-Latin restaurants below:

Don Bucio's Taqueria - 2763 N. Milwaukee Ave

Bloom - 1559 N. Milwaukee Ave

Amura - 1904 W. North Ave