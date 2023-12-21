Tracy Butler cooks up a storm with tasty South American treat ahead of Christmas

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy is back in the kitchen, and she is Cooking up a Storm with Chef Rodolfo Cuadros as we head into Christmas.
Cuadros is a chef that owns three Chicago restaurants and he is helping Tracy make a sweet South American treat called Buñuelos that everyone will love at the Christmas table.
Cuadros said buñuelos is something he grew up eating and it is a perfect treat that goes along with coffee.
1 quarter of Canola frying oil
1 + 3/4 cups cornstarch
1/4 cup yuca flour or tapioca starch
2 cup grated queso fresco
1 egg
1 teaspoon baking powder
3 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
5 tablespoons milk
Add water a tablespoon at a time if necessary to bind, the doughy should be together and slightly sticky.
Preheat frying oil to 350 degrees.
Measure and prep all ingredients, mix in a bowl and need by hand for about five minutes until the dough comes completely together and it's slightly sticky.
Roll into 1 inch balls. Fry and oil until you reach a crisp, golden Brown, buñuelos should turn on the fryer by themselves.
You can find more tasty food like this at the three pan-Latin restaurants below:
Don Bucio's Taqueria - 2763 N. Milwaukee Ave
Bloom - 1559 N. Milwaukee Ave
Amura - 1904 W. North Ave