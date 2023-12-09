Chicago native to compete for $10K prize in Buddy Valastro's 'Greatest Baker' competition

A Chicago native, the owner of La Matriz Bakery, will take part in the "Greatest Baker" competition.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local baker on the city's South Side is making Chicago proud as she competes for the title of Greatest Baker!

Karla Armour is the owner of La Matriz Bakery in Rosemoor, where she blends African American and Guyanese flavors into decadent treats.

The Chicago native is in the running for a $10,000 prize in Buddy Valastro's Greatest Baker competition. Armour said she would use the money to hire wrongfully convicted people, so that they can rebuild their lives.

Armour and her daughter Zoey visited ABC7 to talk about the competition and show off some of her baking skills.

You can vote for Karla to win Greatest Baker on her online campaign page.