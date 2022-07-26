Chicago mayor candidate Dr. Willie Wilson to give away $13K in grocery gift cards

Wilson will be handing out $25 gift cards to each person in attendance until a $13,000 goal is reached.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is giving away gift cards for groceries in North Lawndale Tuesday morning.

Wilson will be handing out $25 gift cards to each person in attendance until a $13,000 goal is reached.

Starting at 10 a.m., residents in the North Lawndale community can go to North Lawndale Meat and Fresh Produce Market, located at 628 S. Pulaski Road, and receive their $25 gift card.

RELATED: Willie Wilson announces $2M gas, food giveaway amid rising prices

This donation is part of Wilson's $2 million donation in free food and gas.

"As inflation continues to soar, and food prices continue to rise I am compelled to help communities like North Lawndale," Wilson said in a statement.