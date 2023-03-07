Three people were killed in a drag racing incident in Washington Heights. The Chicago Fire Department responded to the fiery crash on Halsted Street.

3 killed in fiery crash during Washington Heights drag racing ID'd by medical examiner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people killed in a crash on Chicago's Far South Side last month have been identified, officials said.

A drag racing incident in Washington Heights turned deadly on Feb. 18 when a vehicle struck a pole, lost control and hit a wall before catching fire just before 11 p.m., police said. The vehicle became engulfed in flames in the 10000 block of South Halsted Street.

The Chicago Fire Department responded and put out the fire, police said.

Police said three people were pronounced dead on the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner identified them as 18-year-old Joniel Gutierrez, 19-year-old Salvador Garcia and 18-year-old Jose Manuel Velazquez.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood