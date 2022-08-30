CPD, officials promise crackdown on drifting, drag racing after incidents in West Loop, Pilsen

Chicago police and city officials promised faster and heavier crackdown on drivers engaged in drag racing and drifting after more incidents over the weekend.

"Many of these cars have special markings, so we won't necessarily just need the license plate number, because they're proud of their vehicles," said CPD Superintendent David Brown. "We're gonna tow their vehicles and it's going to be up to a $10,000 fine to get them out.

"It's very obvious for people to see that they're doing these cars and they've started using very sophisticated means to hide the information from the police because they know that we're looking," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Last month, city council members passed an ordinance that allows the city to impound vehicles that drift and drag race, even if cops aren't around.

"People engaged in this activity love their vehicles more than anything else and they seen them impounded, and to have a fine up to $10,000 will have a deterrent effect," said 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins, who co-sponsored the ordinance.

Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez also supported the ordinance, but wants a hearing about adding resources for young people.

"The root causes, what we have heard from experts in the field, is that we need more activities for young adults and minors in our community and that is something we are still waiting to see," he said.

In the West Loop, the intersection of Madison and Morgan was seemingly taken over with drifting stunts over the weekend.

"It's extremely upsetting," said Armando Cachon, president of the West Central Association. "We're advocating and we have been for some time to return some of the officers who were taken away from our area and sent elsewhere, and we are asking for them to come back."

There is some discussion about adding amendments to the new city ordinance, and more discussion about limiting this activity to prevent other tragedies.