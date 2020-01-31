drug bust

'Tremendous' amount of drugs seized at NYC storage facility

BULLS HEAD, Staten Island -- Police seized what they described as a "tremendous" amount of illegal drugs while executing a search warrant at a storage facility on Staten Island Wednesday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at a Storage King USA on Victory Boulevard in the Bulls Head section.

Officers recovered 275 pounds of marijuana, 3,935 rove THC cartridges and 8,100 glo extracts (cannabis oil cartridges).



The street value is still being calculated, and there is no word yet on how authorities were tipped off to the location.

Police are looking into who rented the space, and the location is across the road from an open space of trees and tall grass in an area lined with businesses.

Officials say these kinds of operations are becoming more common as sellers are producing pot and the cartridges used in vaping. But some of these products have been associated with lung illnesses across the country, including some fatal cases.

The NYPD has said it doesn't expect this kind of illegal activity to disappear even if they legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

The storage facility is still open for business, and police continue to go through the evidence in hopes of finding the person responsible for the significant drug operation.

There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkmarijuanadrug bustdrugu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
$1M worth of heroin labeled 'coronavirus' bio-hazard seized in drug bust
More than 5 tons of cocaine seized in Costa Rica
Couple busted with more than $4M worth of meth during traffic stop
Meth, money, gun seized after routine traffic stop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News