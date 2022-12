Police dashcam video captures moment car crashes, flipping several times

Police shared this video, saying "sometimes a drunk driving arrest will land right in front of you ... literally."

LANSING, Mich. (WLS) -- A car in Lansing, Michigan, wound up flipping over several times, landing in the front yard of a home.

A police officer just happened to be there with the dashcam rolling.

Luckily, the driver had only minor injuries.

That person was arrested for DUI.

